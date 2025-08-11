DS No 4 to start from £32,200 with hybrid, PHEV, EV options

Orders for the DS No 4 are now open, with prices starting from £32,200 and hybrid, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and electric vehicle (EV) powertrains available.

Hybrid models use Stellantis’ self-charging hybrid setup, featuring a 1.2-litre turbocharged three cylinder engine, combined with a 28PS electric motor and a six-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox, outputting 145PS.

DS reported that hybrid models can drive on electric power for up to 50% of the time during urban driving.

PHEV models use a 180PS turbocharged four cylinder and a 110PS electric motor, with a combined power output of 225PS and 50 miles of electric-only range.

Prices for the PHEV start at £39,000.

EV models start at £36,995 and offer up to 279 miles of range, as well as 213PS.

It can charge from 20% to 80% in under 30 minutes using a 100kW charger.

First deliveries are expected in Q4 2025.

The entry level DS No 4 PALLAS+ Hybrid includes adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and start, a reversing camera and LED lights.

A PALLAS model with a lower specification level is available exclusively on EV models from £36,995, forgoing keyless entry and start, as well as the heat pump that is standard on all other EV models.

ÉTOILE models add Alcantara seats, door panels and dashboard trim, a head up display, electric front seats, rear traffic detection and the DS Drive Assist Pack.

The ÉTOILE NAPPA trim adds a Criolla Brown Nappa leather interior on hybrid and PHEV models as well as heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

Optional equipment includes an electronic tailgate with hands-free access, ventilated and massaging seats, and an Electra audio system.

Colour options include Night Flight, Peart White, Crystal Pearl, Perla Nera Black and Cashmere.

A Pearla Nera Black roof is available on all other paint colours.

Prices have been reduced by £2,430 for hybrid models and £2,390 for PHEV models.