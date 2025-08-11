  
DS No 4 to start from £32,200 with hybrid, PHEV, EV options

EV models start at £36,995 and offer up to 279 miles of range, as well as 213PS.

Dylan Robertson

11 August 2025

DS No 4

Orders for the DS No 4 are now open, with prices starting from £32,200 and hybrid, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and electric vehicle (EV) powertrains available.

Hybrid models use Stellantis’ self-charging hybrid setup, featuring a 1.2-litre turbocharged three cylinder engine, combined with a 28PS electric motor and a six-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox, outputting 145PS.

DS reported that hybrid models can drive on electric power for up to 50% of the time during urban driving.

PHEV models use a 180PS turbocharged four cylinder and a 110PS electric motor, with a combined power output of 225PS and 50 miles of electric-only range.

Prices for the PHEV start at £39,000.

EV models start at £36,995 and offer up to 279 miles of range, as well as 213PS.

It can charge from 20% to 80% in under 30 minutes using a 100kW charger.

First deliveries are expected in Q4 2025.

The entry level DS No 4 PALLAS+ Hybrid includes adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and start, a reversing camera and LED lights.

A PALLAS model with a lower specification level is available exclusively on EV models from £36,995, forgoing keyless entry and start, as well as the heat pump that is standard on all other EV models.

ÉTOILE models add Alcantara seats, door panels and dashboard trim, a head up display, electric front seats, rear traffic detection and the DS Drive Assist Pack.

The ÉTOILE NAPPA trim adds a Criolla Brown Nappa leather interior on hybrid and PHEV models as well as heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

Optional equipment includes an electronic tailgate with hands-free access, ventilated and massaging seats, and an Electra audio system.

Colour options include Night Flight, Peart White, Crystal Pearl, Perla Nera Black and Cashmere.

A Pearla Nera Black roof is available on all other paint colours.

Prices have been reduced by £2,430 for hybrid models and £2,390 for PHEV models.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
© Astor Media Limited 2025
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
