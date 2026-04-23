DS No 8 gains Plug & Charge, optional 22kW on-board charger

DS has made a series of updates to the No 8 electric vehicle (EV), adding Plug & Charge functionality and an optional 22kW on-board charger.
When drivers plug the No 8 into a charger on the Free2Move Charge network, charging starts automatically, with no need to scan a card.
To enable Plug & Charge, drivers link their payment details to the DS No 8 via the Free2Move Charge app.
The network has more than 50,000 Plug & Charge rapid charging locations across Europe.
DS now offers the No 8 with the option of a 22kW on-board charger, in place of the standard-fit 11kW charger.
On FWD LONG RANGE models, the 22kW charger can charge from 20% to 80% in three hours and 20 minutes, compared to six hours and 10 minutes at 11kW.