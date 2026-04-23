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DS No 8 gains Plug & Charge, optional 22kW on-board charger

When drivers plug the No 8 into a charger on the Free2Move Charge network, charging starts automatically, with no need to scan a card.

Dylan Robertson

23 April 2026

EV & Sustainability

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DS Plug & Charge

DS has made a series of updates to the No 8 electric vehicle (EV), adding Plug & Charge functionality and an optional 22kW on-board charger.

When drivers plug the No 8 into a charger on the Free2Move Charge network, charging starts automatically, with no need to scan a card.

To enable Plug & Charge, drivers link their payment details to the DS No 8 via the Free2Move Charge app.

The network has more than 50,000 Plug & Charge rapid charging locations across Europe.

DS now offers the No 8 with the option of a 22kW on-board charger, in place of the standard-fit 11kW charger.

On FWD LONG RANGE models, the 22kW charger can charge from 20% to 80% in three hours and 20 minutes, compared to six hours and 10 minutes at 11kW.

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