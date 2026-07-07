ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/durite-launches-live-ai-fleet-management-platform-at-road-transport-expo/

Durite has reported strong operator interest following the official launch of its Live AI fleet management platform at Road Transport Expo.

The exhibition gave operators the first opportunity to experience Durite Live AI, an AI-powered fleet management platform designed to turn driver data into real-time insights, proactive safety alerts and personalised coaching.

The system combines live vehicle tracking, AI-enabled video telematics, driver behaviour analysis and predictive fleet insights within a single connected fleet management ecosystem.

Durite said the platform uses AI to analyse driver behaviour and trip data in real time, detecting potential risks, prioritising alerts and delivering tailored coaching to help prevent incidents and improve efficiency.

The platform also includes privacy features such as automatic face pixelation and mosaic blurring of individuals where appropriate, helping operators support privacy policies and GDPR compliance while retaining the evidential value of recorded footage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visitors also explored how Durite Live AI integrates with the company’s wider portfolio of AI-enabled safety technologies, including driver monitoring systems, wireless AI camera kits, low bridge detection, camera monitoring systems and other vehicle safety solutions.

Enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Nominations are now open — view the categories and enter before 31 July

John Nobbs, sales director at Durite, said: “We were delighted with the quality of visitors to the stand. Road Transport Expo provided the ideal platform to introduce Durite Live AI to the market and the response exceeded our expectations.

“We spoke to operators managing everything from HGV and van fleets through to specialist construction, utility and recovery vehicles, all looking for practical ways to improve safety, reduce risk and gain better operational visibility.”