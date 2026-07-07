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Durite launches Live AI fleet management platform at Road Transport Expo

Durite has launched its Live AI fleet management platform at Road Transport Expo, attracting interest from operators across haulage, logistics, utilities, recovery, construction and municipal fleets.

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Durite launches Live AI fleet management platform at Road Transport Expo
John Nobbs at RTX Show
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Durite has reported strong operator interest following the official launch of its Live AI fleet management platform at Road Transport Expo.

The exhibition gave operators the first opportunity to experience Durite Live AI, an AI-powered fleet management platform designed to turn driver data into real-time insights, proactive safety alerts and personalised coaching.

The system combines live vehicle tracking, AI-enabled video telematics, driver behaviour analysis and predictive fleet insights within a single connected fleet management ecosystem.

Durite said the platform uses AI to analyse driver behaviour and trip data in real time, detecting potential risks, prioritising alerts and delivering tailored coaching to help prevent incidents and improve efficiency.

The platform also includes privacy features such as automatic face pixelation and mosaic blurring of individuals where appropriate, helping operators support privacy policies and GDPR compliance while retaining the evidential value of recorded footage.

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Visitors also explored how Durite Live AI integrates with the company’s wider portfolio of AI-enabled safety technologies, including driver monitoring systems, wireless AI camera kits, low bridge detection, camera monitoring systems and other vehicle safety solutions.

John Nobbs, sales director at Durite, said: “We were delighted with the quality of visitors to the stand. Road Transport Expo provided the ideal platform to introduce Durite Live AI to the market and the response exceeded our expectations.

“We spoke to operators managing everything from HGV and van fleets through to specialist construction, utility and recovery vehicles, all looking for practical ways to improve safety, reduce risk and gain better operational visibility.”

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Demonstrations of the platform’s AI-powered functions, including AI risk detection, driver monitoring, trip binding driver coaching, First Notice of Loss reporting and the integrated 24/7 AI assistant, attracted particular interest.

Durite said its AI low bridge detection system also continued to attract attention following its introduction at last year’s show, while live demonstrations of the company’s HINVII TM-powered warning light in a purpose-built dark room highlighted its role in improving worker and vehicle visibility.

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Nobbs added: “One of the most encouraging aspects of the exhibition was the breadth of conversations we had with such a wide cross section of fleet operators.

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“We met organisations at every stage of their fleet technology journey, from operators looking to introduce AI for the first time to those seeking a more integrated approach to fleet safety and operational management.

“The level of engagement reinforces the growing recognition that connected technologies can deliver significant benefits across compliance, driver welfare, operational efficiency and risk management.”

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