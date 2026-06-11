  
BV Masthead.png

FEATURING

BM Original
Subscribe
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram
BV Masthead.png
Subscribe

Durite Live AI to launch at RTX 2026

The platform combines live vehicle tracking, AI video telematics, driver behaviour analysis and predictive fleet insights.

Dylan Robertson

11 June 2026

Technology & Telematics

SHARE

Durite Live AI

Durite has announced that it will launch Live Artificial Intelligence (AI), its next-generation fleet management platform, at Road Transport Expo (RTX) 2026.

The platform combines live vehicle tracking, AI video telematics, driver behaviour analysis and predictive fleet insights.

It is intended for a range of applications, including haulage and logistics, van and utility fleets, recovery vehicles, as well as construction and material handling.

Durite Live AI integrates with the company’s range of safety and monitoring technologies.

Fleet managers can access a 24/7 AI assistant, which provides step-by-step support for configuring geofences, diagnosing devices, generating reports and setting alert parameters.

A driver coaching feature, Trip Binding, links harsh braking, acceleration, idling and fatigue events directly to individual drivers, allowing for tailored coaching programmes.

It also provides real-time in-cab alerts to drivers when it detects unsafe driving.

First Notice of Loss generates a digital evidence package in the event of an incident, including video footage, GPS and sensor data and driver identification.

At RTX 2026, Durite will also show its AI driver monitoring systems, wireless AI camera kits and its Low Bridge Detection System.

John Nobbs, sales director at Durite, said: “AI-powered Risk Detection continuously analyses driver behaviour and surrounding road conditions through AI-enabled cameras, identifying fatigue, distraction, mobile phone usage, tailgating, lane departure and harsh manoeuvres in real time.

“The system is also designed to recognise escalating risk patterns and issue immediate alerts, helping to prevent incidents before they occur.

“These are all industry-specific safety technologies developed for the haulage, utility, recovery, construction and material handling sectors.

“A good example is our Warning Light, which improves warning signal visibility in low-light and high-risk environments.

“We are delighted to be returning to this premium transport show and to officially launch Durite Live AI. This platform represents a major step forward in connected fleet safety and operational intelligence.

“By combining real-time AI insights, advanced video telematics and integrated safety technologies, we’re helping operators identify risks earlier, support drivers more effectively and gain greater operational control across their fleets.”

RTX 2026 will take place between 30th June and 2nd July 2026 at Stoneleigh Park.

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

master-1
Vans

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS Vans

BUSINESS MOTORING

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here to receive Business Vans newsletters

CLICK HERE