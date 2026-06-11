Durite Live AI to launch at RTX 2026

The platform combines live vehicle tracking, AI video telematics, driver behaviour analysis and predictive fleet insights.

Durite has announced that it will launch Live Artificial Intelligence (AI), its next-generation fleet management platform, at Road Transport Expo (RTX) 2026.

The platform combines live vehicle tracking, AI video telematics, driver behaviour analysis and predictive fleet insights.

It is intended for a range of applications, including haulage and logistics, van and utility fleets, recovery vehicles, as well as construction and material handling.

Durite Live AI integrates with the company’s range of safety and monitoring technologies.

Fleet managers can access a 24/7 AI assistant, which provides step-by-step support for configuring geofences, diagnosing devices, generating reports and setting alert parameters.

A driver coaching feature, Trip Binding, links harsh braking, acceleration, idling and fatigue events directly to individual drivers, allowing for tailored coaching programmes.

It also provides real-time in-cab alerts to drivers when it detects unsafe driving.

First Notice of Loss generates a digital evidence package in the event of an incident, including video footage, GPS and sensor data and driver identification.

At RTX 2026, Durite will also show its AI driver monitoring systems, wireless AI camera kits and its Low Bridge Detection System.

John Nobbs, sales director at Durite, said: “AI-powered Risk Detection continuously analyses driver behaviour and surrounding road conditions through AI-enabled cameras, identifying fatigue, distraction, mobile phone usage, tailgating, lane departure and harsh manoeuvres in real time.

“The system is also designed to recognise escalating risk patterns and issue immediate alerts, helping to prevent incidents before they occur.

“These are all industry-specific safety technologies developed for the haulage, utility, recovery, construction and material handling sectors.

“A good example is our Warning Light, which improves warning signal visibility in low-light and high-risk environments.

“We are delighted to be returning to this premium transport show and to officially launch Durite Live AI. This platform represents a major step forward in connected fleet safety and operational intelligence.

“By combining real-time AI insights, advanced video telematics and integrated safety technologies, we’re helping operators identify risks earlier, support drivers more effectively and gain greater operational control across their fleets.”

RTX 2026 will take place between 30th June and 2nd July 2026 at Stoneleigh Park.