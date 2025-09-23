Duynie reports compliance boost and admin drop following AssetGo switch

The business adopted AssetGo in 2022 and now uses the full system covering daily checks, inspections, and accident reporting.

Duynie Feed has reported tightened driver compliance management and better control of its fleet data, following a switch to the AssetGo digital fleet and driver compliance platform.

Part of the Duynie Group, Duynie Feed is a specialist in co-products from the food, beverage, and biofuel industries.

The business adopted AssetGo in 2022 following a trial, and now uses the full system covering daily checks, inspections, accident reporting, cost tracking and driver licence checks.

Duynie said that consolidating all compliance functions had helped it improve accuracy, reduce admin time, and provide instant access to information when required.

Anthony Price, UK logistics manager at Duynie, said: “AssetGo provide us with a system which allows the management of the vehicle and driver compliance to be kept in one place.

“Being digital cuts admin time, reduces errors and allows greater accuracy and immediate access to data for monitoring and if any DVSA inspections are required.”

Price added: “The installation process was very simple. I have even recommended the system to our colleagues in the Netherlands, who now have a presentation meeting to learn a little more about the benefits.”

By digitising compliance checks and driver records, Duynie said it reduced the risks associated with paper-based processes and strengthened its ability to demonstrate compliance to the DVSA.

It added that the move gave managers greater confidence in the accuracy of their records and improved visibility of fleet performance.

AssetGo’s system was designed for operators looking to centralise vehicle and driver compliance in one easy-to-use digital platform.

The tool provides oversight of fleet condition, driver documentation, and compliance status, as well as accident and cost reporting.

The company also recently gained official approval by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) as a systems provider for drivers’ hours under the agency’s prestigious Earned Recognition (ER) scheme.