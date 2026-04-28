DX launches digital platform for SameDay delivery service

The platform adds a direct digital route for customers alongside its existing telephone and email channels.

DX has launched a digital platform for its DX SameDay service, giving customers online access to quotes, bookings and real-time consignment tracking.

The logistics provider said the platform adds a direct digital route for customers alongside its existing telephone and email channels.

DX SameDay provides a nationwide same-day courier service operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is aimed at customers with urgent or time-critical delivery requirements.

The platform aims to allow customers to obtain quotes, book consignments, track deliveries, monitor estimated arrival times and access proof of delivery in real time.

DX said collections for consignments requiring standard vehicles are guaranteed within 60 minutes of booking confirmation.

All deliveries are GPS-tracked and monitored throughout their journey, while specialist vehicle requirements can also be accommodated with collection times adjusted accordingly.

The business said DX SameDay supports a range of delivery needs, including urgent documents, critical parts, high-value consignments and time-sensitive shipments.

It added that some customers also use the service as a premium delivery option where speed, reliability and presentation are important to the end customer experience.

The service also includes secure handling and scheduled or contracted delivery solutions tailored to operational requirements.

DX said the service is managed centrally by a dedicated team based at its Biggleswade operation.

Ian Truesdale, chief executive officer of DX, said: “We are delighted to be launching this new digital capability for our DX SameDay service.

“It gives customers superior flexibility in how they access the service, with the ability to quote, book and track consignments in real time.

“The service plays an important role within our broader logistics offering, supporting customers with time-critical delivery requirements and providing a premium service where the delivery experience is just as important as speed.

“This launch reflects our continued investment in the business and our focus on delivering high-quality, well-managed services as we strive to deliver exactly to our customers’ requirements.”