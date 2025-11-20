E-Training World launches driver wellbeing training modules

The modules cover managing stress, fatigue, life events and nutrition.

E-Training World has launched a series of training modules focused on driver wellbeing, aiming to improve driver concentration.

The modules cover managing stress, fatigue, life events and nutrition, with all modules examining root causes, identifying how they can impact safe driving and providing strategies for managing these issues.

E-Training World said that wellbeing issues heighten the chance of being involved in a collision.

The company provides both branded and white-labelled systems and online training programmes to businesses in the fleet sector.

Graham Hurdle, managing director at E-Training World, said: “Wellbeing at work is a key priority, and we need to remember that the workplace extends to the vehicle.

“In fact, it could be argued that wellbeing when driving is the number one priority. Being a safe driver isn’t just about our driving abilities.

“Our state of mind has a direct impact on our chances of being involved in a collision.

“Traditionally, driver training has focused on what is happening outside the vehicle – adapting to weather conditions, responding to road signs, avoiding collisions, managing motorway driving, among other skills.

“But what’s going on inside the driver’s head is just as important.”

He added: “Responsible employers are realising that driver training needs a holistic approach.

“These new modules go beyond the technical aspects of driver training to prioritise employee wellbeing, enabling companies to invest in their employees’ mental health, as well as their physical capabilities.

“Clients have already commented on how necessary the training is and how keen they are to roll it out to demonstrate their commitment to employee safety in all aspects.”