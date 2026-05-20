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E-Training World launches module on dangers of overhead cables

Operators should plan routes, know vehicle heights, and follow GS6 safety guidance to avoid accidental contact.

Milly Standing

20 May 2026

Fleet Management

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Overhead cables by road lr

E-Training World has launched a driver training module focused on the dangers posed by overhead cables to HGV drivers.

The company said that it is essential that HGV operators plan routes, know vehicle heights, and follow GS6 safety guidance to avoid accidental contact.

E-Training World’s online driver training module is designed to train drivers on the potential risks posed by overhead cables and provide clear, practical guidance on what action to take if they suspect they may have been impacted by an overhead cable.

Graham Hurdle, managing director of E-Training World, said: “Drivers often underestimate just how invisible overhead cables can be.

“They blend into the sky and are harder to spot in rain, fog or low sun.

“When a driver is focused on the load or the task ahead, it’s easy to overlook what’s above.

“That moment of distraction is all it takes to enter a dangerous zone.

“Weather, temperature and even the age of the cable can all affect how high a cable sits.

“A line that was safe last week might be lower today, and that small change can be enough to put a driver and their vehicle at risk.

“Employers must equip their HGV drivers with the skills to react in a potentially life-threatening situation if their vehicle makes contact with a power line.

“Staying calm, staying inside and keeping others away can save lives.”

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