Skip to content
ADVERTISEMENT
Fleet Operations & Compliance

EA-RS Group appoints Ogilvie Fleet to support vehicle operations

The fleet agreement will see Ogilvie Fleet provide a tailored mix of contract hire, Rental Select+ and ReLease vehicles.

3 min read
Share
Ogilvie Fleet
ADVERTISEMENT

EA-RS Group has appointed Ogilvie Fleet to support its fleet in maintaining a reliable and flexible vehicle operation as it continues to deliver fire, security, electrical and data solutions across the UK.

EA-RS Group has a fleet of more than 200 light commercial vehicles (LCV) and provides integrated fire, security, electrical and data services, supporting customers nationwide through its team of field-based engineers.

The fleet agreement will see Ogilvie Fleet provide a tailored mix of contract hire, Rental Select+ and ReLease vehicles, giving EA-RS Group the flexibility to meet changing operational requirements while ensuring engineers have access to the vehicles it needs.

Rental Select+ provides access to specific new and nearly-new vehicles on flexible terms, offering an effective way to secure high-quality stock while reducing lead times.

ReLease is designed to give customers the opportunity to access well-maintained de-fleeted vehicles, delivering a cost-effective and sustainable option that helps businesses respond quickly to changing fleet requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the agreement, contract hire vehicles will be adapted to meet the specific requirements of individual engineers, with bespoke vehicle conversions carried out by QI Van Systems.

Each vehicle will also be fitted with tracking technology and finished in EA-RS Group branded livery.

The solution was designed to support both the day-to-day demands of a nationwide engineering workforce and the company’s continued growth, providing access to a range of vehicle funding and acquisition options through a single fleet partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edward Dufty, fleet manager at EA-RS Group, added: “Our fleet is a critical part of how we support our engineers in delivering services across the UK, so reliability, availability and fit-for-purpose vehicle specification are key business priorities.

“Ogilvie’s flexible approach has given us access to a mix of funding and vehicle solutions, allowing us to respond to both planned growth and changing operational demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The partnership has also given me the opportunity to take a more strategic approach to fleet management, improving consistency, controlling whole-life costs and ensuring our vehicles meet the specification our business units demand.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Oliver Rudd, area sales manager at Ogilvie Fleet, said: “EA-RS Group came to us looking for a fleet solution that could support a growing engineering workforce, while providing the flexibility to adapt as requirements evolve.

“By taking the time to understand how its teams operate, we have been able to bring together a combination of funding options, vehicle supply and specialist conversions that meet a range of its needs.

“We look forward to building a long-term partnership and supporting the EA-RS Group as it continues to grow.”

Related