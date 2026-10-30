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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/ea-rs-group-appoints-ogilvie-fleet-to-support-vehicle-operations/

EA-RS Group has appointed Ogilvie Fleet to support its fleet in maintaining a reliable and flexible vehicle operation as it continues to deliver fire, security, electrical and data solutions across the UK.

EA-RS Group has a fleet of more than 200 light commercial vehicles (LCV) and provides integrated fire, security, electrical and data services, supporting customers nationwide through its team of field-based engineers.

The fleet agreement will see Ogilvie Fleet provide a tailored mix of contract hire, Rental Select+ and ReLease vehicles, giving EA-RS Group the flexibility to meet changing operational requirements while ensuring engineers have access to the vehicles it needs.

Rental Select+ provides access to specific new and nearly-new vehicles on flexible terms, offering an effective way to secure high-quality stock while reducing lead times.

ReLease is designed to give customers the opportunity to access well-maintained de-fleeted vehicles, delivering a cost-effective and sustainable option that helps businesses respond quickly to changing fleet requirements.

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As part of the agreement, contract hire vehicles will be adapted to meet the specific requirements of individual engineers, with bespoke vehicle conversions carried out by QI Van Systems.

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Each vehicle will also be fitted with tracking technology and finished in EA-RS Group branded livery.

The solution was designed to support both the day-to-day demands of a nationwide engineering workforce and the company’s continued growth, providing access to a range of vehicle funding and acquisition options through a single fleet partner.