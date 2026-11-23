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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/easihire-warns-van-drivers-over-70-loading-fines-during-christmas-rush/

Van drivers and delivery workers are being urged to check parking and loading restrictions ahead of the Christmas delivery rush, with EasiHire warning that stopping to unload goods could result in a £70 penalty.

The vehicle rental company said drivers making frequent deliveries should be particularly careful when stopping on roads with yellow lines, kerb markings or other restrictions, as loading and unloading are not always permitted where ordinary parking is prohibited.

Nick Hanley, managing director at EasiHire, warned that restrictions can vary between roads and local authorities, making it important for drivers to check signage before leaving their vehicles.

Yellow lines can indicate waiting restrictions, while additional yellow kerb markings may prohibit loading and unloading during specified periods.

Drivers stopping where loading restrictions apply could receive a £70 Penalty Charge Notice (PCN), although the amount may be reduced if paid within the early-payment period.

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EasiHire also highlighted the distinction between parking and temporarily stopping to unload, warning that actively making a delivery does not automatically exempt drivers from restrictions.

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The company advised drivers to check nearby signs, particularly in controlled parking zones and residents-only areas, where additional conditions may apply.

The duration of a stop can also affect whether loading is permitted, with drivers encouraged to complete deliveries promptly and avoid remaining stationary longer than necessary.