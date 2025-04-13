Easter bank holiday to see busiest roads in three years with 19 million trips planned

This year’s Easter bank holiday weekend is anticipated to be the busiest on UK roads since 2022, with more than 19 million leisure journeys planned according to new research from the RAC and traffic analytics specialists INRIX.

The data suggests fleet managers and business drivers should prepare for significant delays on key routes, particularly on Thursday 18th, Good Friday 19th and Saturday 20th April.

The research indicates around 2.7m trips are planned each day during the holiday period, with INRIX expecting Thursday to be the worst for congestion when traffic jams are likely to increase by nearly a third (30%) more than usual. Specific hotspots include the M25 between Gatwick Airport and the M40 junction, where delays could exceed an hour. The M6 north of Chester and sections of the M25 towards Surrey are also expected to see significant disruption.

RAC breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “The late bank holiday weekend clashes with the end of the Easter break for many schools – which we think will change the nature of this year’s getaway.

“Although journey numbers are still very high, we’re anticipating more day trips and weekend breaks than people heading off on one and two-week stints, reflected by INRIX’s predictions that the worst delays will be along routes from Gatwick to the rest of the country. This could lead to a ‘hat-trick of hold-ups’ on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as drivers visit family and friends.”

For fleet operators and business drivers who must travel during the period, the research suggests avoiding peak times between 11am and 1pm on Good Friday, when popular routes to the West Country could see journey times extend by up to one hour 20 minutes.

Operation Brock will also remain in place throughout the weekend until 22nd April, affecting freight movements to Dover. Port of Dover chief executive Doug Bannister said: “Thanks to the hard work of our operational team, our French and UK partners, and the travelling public, we’ve seen strong passenger numbers move smoothly through the port this Easter break. Looking ahead to the bank holiday weekend, we’re forecasting a busy day on Thursday when we expect around 5,000 cars, and Friday 18th with around 5,500 cars heading on their holidays from early morning until lunchtime.”