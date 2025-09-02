Eaton and ChargePoint launch 600kW V2X EV chargers for fleets

Electric vehicle (EV) charging solution manufacturer ChargePoint and energy management firm Eaton have revealed a 600kW vehicle-to-anything (V2X) EV charging solution for fleets and public charging providers.

The ChargePoint Express architecture was developed to address the challenges of grid constraints and scaling EV charging in a cost-effective way.

ChargePoint said the Express solution can offer fleets up to 30% lower ongoing operational costs and can occupy a 30% smaller footprint.

It can integrate on-site renewables, vehicle batteries and energy storage solutions.

When deployed at scale, it can also help balance the electricity grid.

Rick Wilmer, CEO at ChargePoint, said: “The new ChargePoint Express architecture, and particularly the Express Grid variant, will take DC fast charging to levels of performance and cost not previously imagined.

“This latest technological breakthrough further demonstrates our commitment to deliver innovation.

“Combined with Eaton’s end-to-end grid capabilities, ChargePoint is delivering solutions to help EVs win on pure economics, regardless of tax incentives or government support.”

ChargePoint Express will be available to order in Q1 2026, with first deliveries targeted for the second half of 2026, both in Europe and North America.

Paul Ryan, vice president and general manager of energy transition at Eaton, said: “Accelerating electrification at scale hinges on industry-changing technology from trusted manufacturers that can be deployed faster while achieving new levels of reliability and efficiency at a significantly lower cost.

“Our partnership with ChargePoint is an accelerator for innovation in electrification, with novel technology today and into the future that makes going electric the smart choice.”

