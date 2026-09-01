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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/ebay-launches-mot-hub/

eBay has launched a new MOT Hub combining DVSA test data with its My Garage service to help motorists track MOT dates, identify previous defects and find suitable replacement parts.

The tool uses a vehicle’s registration number to provide personalised MOT reminders and surface advisories and defects recorded during previous tests.

As a vehicle’s next MOT approaches, the Hub can recommend relevant parts available through eBay based on previous advisories. For example, motorists previously advised about worn wiper blades can be shown compatible replacements for their vehicle.

The service also supports motorists following an MOT failure by displaying recorded defects and helping them identify parts needed before a retest.

The launch follows eBay analysis of DVSA data showing hundreds of thousands of MOT failures during 2025 resulted from potentially preventable issues.

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Tyre tread depth below the legal requirement of 1.6mm accounted for 935,605 failures, while fractured or broken suspension springs caused 874,701.

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Brake components measuring less than 1.5mm thick resulted in 660,129 failures, while 650,092 were recorded for position lamps not working and 566,272 for wipers failing to clear the windscreen effectively.

Other common issues included excessively worn suspension arm pins or bushes, with 564,273 failures, and tyres with cuts deep enough to reach the ply or cords, at 545,690.