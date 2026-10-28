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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/ecco-safety-launches-vehicle-lighting-solution/

ECCO Safety has launched a solution designed to enhance the visibility of vehicles and the people working around them.

Developed primarily for demanding off-road and industrial environments, the ECCO ED3800 VIZ™ Series LED warning light combines high-intensity LED warning with patented HINVII™ technology.

VIZ™ uses specialist HINVII™ illumination to enhance fluorescent materials commonly found in high-visibility clothing, traffic cones, signage and other safety equipment.

According to ECCO, this makes workers and important visual safety cues more prominent, helping operators identify people working nearby and improving awareness in busy or low-light environments.

Thomas Miller, global OE sales director at ECCO Safety, said: “Vehicle lighting has traditionally focused on making the vehicle visible and warning people that it is there.

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“VIZ™ takes that concept further by helping to make the people and safety-critical objects around it more visible too.

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“By putting people at the heart of vehicle safety, we believe this technology can provide operators with greater awareness of their working environment and add another layer of protection around vehicles and equipment.”

He added: “VIZ™ is about pushing the boundaries of what vehicle lighting can do.