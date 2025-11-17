  
business motoring blue
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
business motoring blue
Subscribe

ECOS changes present an opportunity for employers, says EZOO

EZOO said that it has seen significant interest from companies looking to switch to a salary sacrifice scheme.

Dylan Robertson

17 November 2025

, , ,

SHARE

ECOS EZOO

Salary sacrifice provider EZOO has reported that the proposed changes to Employee Car Ownership (ECOS) schemes could present an opportunity to employers.

EZOO said that it has seen significant interest from companies looking to switch to a salary sacrifice scheme, in order to get ahead of the proposed changes.

Changes would see Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) levied on ECOS participants, increasing the cost of such schemes.

The updates are likely to take effect from October 2026.

EZOO said that salary sacrifice agreements offer cost savings when compared with traditional leasing, while offering employers a hassle free and cost-neutral benefit scheme.

Lash Saranna (pictured), CEO at EZOO, said: “There is huge potential for businesses to ensure that ECOS regulation changes don’t impact the way they operate or cost additional money.

“By switching to a salary sacrifice scheme, employees still have the benefit of a new car, capable of use for personal or business mileage, while saving tax.

“For employers, the benefits of offering salary sacrifice are numerous, but compared to ECOS, it’s a lower risk scheme that aligns more closely with tax incentives for electric vehicles and removes the risk of compliance issues.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE