Edenred launches fuel card with fixed pricing on diesel

Edenred Black offers fleets access to 1,660 Shell and BP sites, including motorway services locations.

Dylan Robertson

4 September 2025

Edenred

Edenred has launched a fuel card with fixed pricing on diesel across BP and Shell fuel stations nationwide.

Edenred Black offers fleets access to 1,660 Shell and BP sites, including motorway services locations.

It is also accepted at Circle K stations in Northern Ireland.

A fixed diesel price is set weekly, allowing drivers to fill up without searching for the cheapest fuel.

An online portal allows fleet managers to track transactions, set product restrictions and access detailed reports.

All cards come with access to the BOOST loyalty scheme, giving drivers digital vouchers as a reward for refuelling.

Billing is through direct debit, either weekly or monthly, while the card uses Chip and PIN protection.

The invoicing system has been approved by HMRC, making VAT reclaiming easier.

Edenred said the card is suitable for fleets of company cars, vans or HGVs.

