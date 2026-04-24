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EDF adds £50 credit for EV tariff sign-ups

The £50 credit is available for sign-ups to EDF’s GoElectric, Pod Point Plug & Power and Pod Power tariffs.

Milly Standing

24 April 2026

Fleet Management

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EDF

EDF has introduced a £50 credit initiative for drivers signing up to any of its electric vehicle (EV) tariffs from 20th April to 24th May.

The £50 credit is available for sign-ups to EDF’s GoElectric, Pod Point Plug & Power and Pod Power tariffs.

All come with seven hours of cheaper electricity every night (11pm – 6am) for customers’ homes and cars, which EDF said is backed by 100% zero carbon electricity.

EDF said it has seen demand for its EV tariffs – which are compatible with all vehicles – increase by 32% year-on-year.

This initiative was introduced at the same time as Autotrader reported that the average cost of an EV is £785 cheaper than petrol vehicles.

For a typical EV driver, EDF claimed that shifting charging its off‑peak window could deliver significant annual savings, due to rates such as 6.49p to 6.99p per kWh.

Customers can also add the Smart Charging bolt-on to access more off-peak hours and get £5 off monthly bills, allowing EDF to automatically manage charging when electricity is cheapest.

Joe Souto, director of retail at EDF, said: “With petrol prices currently averaging 158p a litre, many drivers are feeling the cost of every journey more than ever.

“We’re giving drivers £50 EV credit when they sign up to one of EDF’s EV tariffs, helping them go further for less this spring with over 4 months of free driving.

“With an EV, customers have the confidence to plan longer trips, cut their running costs and reduce their carbon footprint without worrying about rising fuel prices.”

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