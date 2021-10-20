Reading Time: 2 minutes

BRITAIN’S biggest generator of zero carbon electricity, EDF, has introduced a new “EV First” campaign designed to speed fleet electrification and plant trees simultaneously with Arval UK.

The energy company introduced a new policy for its 400 company cars in Q2 2020 that offered a range of electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) as part of a corporate pledge to meet the EV100 standard.

However, Paul Limbrick, Fleet Transport Manager decided to push even harder towards pure EV adoption and so the new ‘EV First’ campaign has been introduced, designed to encourage employees to seriously consider an EV at the first replacement opportunity.

He said: “We could have met our EV100 commitment simply by continuing with the new choice list, but after its introduction, EDF introduced a new company purpose ‘Helping Britain to Achieve Net Zero’, while the government also stated that accelerating the shift to zero emissions vehicles was part of its new plan for a green industrial revolution, so we decided to go a step further.

“EV First is designed to highlight the advantages of choosing an EV over a PHEV, from both a driver benefit-in-kind (BIK) taxation and an environmental point of view. We have produced a range of material for drivers, making the benefits as clear as possible, including information about improved EV ranges and the growth of the charging network, including workplace facilities at EDF locations.”

Limbrick is confident that that EDF is making “good progress” with its EV100 deployment plan and that the impact of EV First would soon be felt.

“Analysis of the orders placed over the last year revealed a fairly equal split between EVs and PHEVs, with the latter being slightly ahead, but with the launch of EV First, we expect this to really start skewing towards EVs.

“Reaction from our drivers to their EV and PHEV choices has been very good. They are enthusiastic about the vehicles and they certainly appreciate the savings that are possible from reducing their BIK, which for some drivers equates to thousands of pounds every year.”

Limbrick also spoke positively about Arval’s “One EV for One Tree” initiative, where the company commits to plant a tree for every EV added to the fleet.

“It’s a really good initiative and, in addition to achieving our own electrification commitment and company purpose, it’s satisfying to know that Arval is very much on the same page as EDF from a corporate social responsibility perspective.”

Arval UK Commercial Director, Paul Hyne, said: “Our team has been working collaboratively with EDF for the last four years, providing advice to support the company’s objectives and their journey to zero emission mobility. We’ve shaped the construction of the new low-emissions choice list together, as well everything from helping create new policy documents to providing support to the EV First initiative.

“It’s a long term partnership which will ensure that EDF is several steps ahead of the 2030 ban on petrol and diesel engines.”

The EV100 campaign has seen more than 100 of the world’s leading businesses make a commitment to transition their fleets to EVs and install charging facilities for staff and customers by 2030. EV100 qualifying criteria were adopted, including an electric-only range of at least 30 miles for PHEVs and emissions of under 50g/km CO2 for each car.