EDF Energy to offer 5,000 miles of free charging to EV leasers

EDF Energy is offering customers who lease an electric vehicle (EV) £130 home charging credit, equivalent to 5,000 miles of free charging.

The offer is available to customers who lease an EV through Drive Electric and switch to EDF’s ‘GoElectric’ EV tariff.

According to EDF Energy, customers can save £316 by switching to the tariff, which offers off-peak charging between 12am and 5am.

Customers can save an additional £251 with the Smart Charging bolt-on, which automatically charges the vehicle when electricity is cheapest and most environmentally-friendly.

Rich Hughes, director of retail at EDF, said: “We know that lower driving costs are a major attraction for most drivers when switching to electric driving, so we’re pleased, at EDF, to be able to offer customers the full solution.

“At a time when more EV’s are becoming eligible for government grants, we’re offering 5,000 free miles up front, along with a comprehensive package that covers leasing, charging, and energy savings.

“It’s everything drivers need to make the switch to electric driving an easy choice.

“Additionally, with our recent five-star TrustPilot rating for customer service, customers can feel confident they’re in safe hands.”

To qualify, customers must lease an EV by 1st November. The £130 credit will be added within 60 days of the tariff going live.