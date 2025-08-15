  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

EDF Energy to offer 5,000 miles of free charging to EV leasers

The offer is available to customers who lease an EV through Drive Electric and switch to EDF’s ‘GoElectric’ EV tariff.

Dylan Robertson

15 August 2025

, , ,

SHARE

EDF Energy

EDF Energy is offering customers who lease an electric vehicle (EV) £130 home charging credit, equivalent to 5,000 miles of free charging.

The offer is available to customers who lease an EV through Drive Electric and switch to EDF’s ‘GoElectric’ EV tariff.

According to EDF Energy, customers can save £316 by switching to the tariff, which offers off-peak charging between 12am and 5am.

Customers can save an additional £251 with the Smart Charging bolt-on, which automatically charges the vehicle when electricity is cheapest and most environmentally-friendly.

Rich Hughes, director of retail at EDF, said: “We know that lower driving costs are a major attraction for most drivers when switching to electric driving, so we’re pleased, at EDF, to be able to offer customers the full solution.

“At a time when more EV’s are becoming eligible for government grants, we’re offering 5,000 free miles up front, along with a comprehensive package that covers leasing, charging, and energy savings.

“It’s everything drivers need to make the switch to electric driving an easy choice. 

“Additionally, with our recent five-star TrustPilot rating for customer service, customers can feel confident they’re in safe hands.”

To qualify, customers must lease an EV by 1st November. The £130 credit will be added within 60 days of the tariff going live.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE