Electric Car Grant reaches 140,000 drivers in first year

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/electric-car-grant-reaches-140000-drivers-in-first-year/

The Government’s Electric Car Grant has supported more than 140,000 drivers in its first year.

The £2bn scheme offers drivers up to £3,750 off the cost of a new electric vehicle.

The Government said demand for EVs remains strong, with March 2025 recording the highest EV sales volume on record and sales up 35% compared with June last year.

It said the grant had helped tackle one of the main barriers to EV adoption by reducing the upfront cost of switching.

Recent figures from Autotrader show electric cars are now cheaper to buy, on average, than petrol models for the first time.

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The Government said EV drivers who can charge at home could save up to £1,400 by using cheaper home charging, particularly against the backdrop of high and fluctuating fuel prices.

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The number of eligible models has grown to 58, including the Nissan Leaf, Ford Puma Gen-E and Skoda Elroq.

The Government said the scheme was also supporting British manufacturing, with Nissan’s new Leaf being built at its Sunderland plant by a 6,000-strong workforce.