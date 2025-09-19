  
Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

The Electric Car Scheme has won Best Company Car Programme at the 2025 Business Motoring Awards for its all-in-one EV salary sacrifice solution designed for all businesses – from SMEs to large enterprise employers and their teams.

Tom Watts

19 September 2025

charge scheme

The Electric Car Scheme has been recognised for its all-in-one solution enabling businesses to offer electric vehicles to employees through salary sacrifice. With over 200,000 employees now having access, the scheme simplifies the transition to electric motoring for small, medium-sized, and enterprise-level businesses. 

The scheme offers substantial savings of 20–50% on electric car costs through government-backed tax incentives. Employees can lease both new and used EVs, with support provided throughout the process. The offering includes a car, all-inclusive maintenance, with options to add-on comprehensive insurance, and home charge point installation alongside a partnership with Ovo that delivers 6,000 free miles. 

New initiatives have enhanced the value proposition further. The Charge Scheme allows users to save up to 50% on all EV charging, regardless of location. The recent addition of used EV leasing, with over 100 models typically available and delivery within 14 days, helps broaden affordability and access for SME staff. 

For employers, the programme is cost-neutral and low-administration. The Electric Car Scheme handles onboarding, compliance, and employee support, providing a comprehensive and risk-protected service. As a certified B Corp, the business aligns sustainability with financial savings, helping SMEs work towards Net Zero goals. 

Jessica Bird, group editorial director at Astor Media, publisher of Business Motoring, said: “The Electric Car Scheme impressed judges with its accessible, well-supported approach to helping SMEs offer low-cost electric vehicles while simplifying administration and risk.” 

Mark Gibson, marketing manager at Business Motoring added: 

“The Electric Car Scheme delivers impressive innovation, savings, and sustainability. With unmatched support, flexible options, and real environmental impact, it makes EV adoption easy and affordable for SMEs and employees alike.” 

Thom Groot, CEO of the Electric Car Scheme said:

“The Electric Car Scheme makes EV adoption a no-brainer for businesses and their employees. We’re delivering the best prices on electric cars in the market, while employers benefit from unrivalled protection against unexpected costs and our trusted 5 service that consistently exceeds expectations. With over 200,000 employees now having access, we’re proving that sustainable transport doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive.” 

To find out more about the Electric Car Scheme click here.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
