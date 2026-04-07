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Electric Lexus ES to start at £59,345

The ES 350e is the only powertrain on offer, with a 77kWh lithium-ion battery and a 224PS front-mounted electric motor.

Dylan Robertson

7 April 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Lexus ES

Lexus has announced that the electric ES saloon will start at £59,345, with three trim levels on offer, Premium, Premium Plus and Takumi.

The ES 350e is the only powertrain on offer, with a 77kWh lithium-ion battery and a 224PS front-mounted electric motor.

Lexus expects the ES 350e to have a WLTP range of around 330 miles, although it is yet to complete homologation.

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Fast charging is supported, with speeds of up to 150kW enabling the ES to charge from 10% to 80% in 28 minutes.

Standard equipment on the Premium model includes power adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a heated windscreen and a 10-speaker sound system.

Premium Plus models add semi-aniline leather upholstery, a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, an automatic easy-closing system on the doors and a head up display.

Bamboo layering door trim and additional power adjustment functions on the front seats are also part of the Premium Plus specification, which is priced from £68,245.

The Takumi model adds 21-inch wheels, heated, ventilated and reclining rear seats with ottoman-style leg rests, rear sunshades and a rear centre console with a control panel.

It is priced at £72,545.

Orders open on 1st May, with deliveries beginning in June.

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