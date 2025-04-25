Electric Range Rover goes out in the cold

JLR has released new pictures of the first electric version of the Range Rover cold-weather testing in the Arctic Circle, ahead of its market launch expected later in 2025.

A second successive season of winter testing has seen the prototype vehicles covering up to 45,000 miles of accumulated testing across frozen lakes and land tracks in sub-zero temperatures at Arjeplog, Sweden.

According to JLR personnel the latest testing has focused on putting the Range Rover Electric’s advanced thermal management system, ThermAssist, through a demanding testing schedule while the frozen lake tracks have also provided invaluable testing conditions for the vehicle’s dynamics.

The tests have included analysing the single pedal driving capability that is typical of electric vehicles on low-grip surfaces that the Range Rover is likely to be used in, and testing the switchable, twin‑chamber air‑suspension.

The ThermAssist technology will work with the established Terrain Response system to produce the most effective performance off roads and has been tested on inclines of up to 28 degrees.

ThermAssist is aimed at reducing heating energy consumption by up to 40%, recovering heat to warm the propulsion system or cabin in ambient temperatures as low as minus 10 degrees C. The system will be crucial to the car’s range between charges and its charging capability.

Land Rover has also revealed that the Range Rover Electric will use an 800-volt, 117kWh battery designed and built in-house. No performance or range figures are yet being provided but industry observers predict the range will be well in excess of 300 miles.

According to Thomas Müller, Executive Director of Product Engineering at JLR, the rigorous testing procedures in extreme and unpredictable conditions like those experienced in Arjeplog are crucial to the Range Rover Electric’s real‑world reliability and resilience.

“Our second winter season in the Arctic Circle has provided the perfect opportunity for us to put our new ThermAssist technology to the test, and it has surpassed our expectations,” Muller said, adding “It will help to ensure Range Rover Electric’s range remains intelligently optimised while also ensuring charging speeds are maintained when a top‑up is required.”