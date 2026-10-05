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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/electric-van-sales-far-adrift-of-zev-mandate-smmt-warns/

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has warned that electric van sales are still “far adrift” of the targets set by the ZEV Mandate.

4,832 electric vans were registered in September 2026, taking 9.6% of the market, compared with the 24% target for 2026.

In the year-to-date, electric models have accounted for 10.8% of all light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales.

September was a record month for electric van sales, with registrations up 13.4% year-on-year, which the SMMT said was supported by the Plug-in Van Grant, and the high level of choice on the market.

More than 40 electric van models are available currently.

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The SMMT said that the high upfront cost of vehicles and depot upgrades are major barriers to electric van uptake.

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It said that sustained support through grants and the Depot Charging Scheme are essential, while the launch of GB Grid has the potential to accelerate public and depot charging rollout.

Across the wider LCV market, sales were up 4.8% year-on-year in September, with 49,704 units registered.