Skip to content
ADVERTISEMENT
News

Electric van sales “far adrift” of ZEV Mandate, SMMT warns

4,832 electric vans were registered in September 2026, taking 9.6% of the market, compared with the 24% target for 2026.

2 min read
Share
Electric van sales “far adrift” of ZEV Mandate, SMMT warns
ADVERTISEMENT

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has warned that electric van sales are still “far adrift” of the targets set by the ZEV Mandate.

4,832 electric vans were registered in September 2026, taking 9.6% of the market, compared with the 24% target for 2026.

In the year-to-date, electric models have accounted for 10.8% of all light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales.

September was a record month for electric van sales, with registrations up 13.4% year-on-year, which the SMMT said was supported by the Plug-in Van Grant, and the high level of choice on the market.

More than 40 electric van models are available currently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SMMT said that the high upfront cost of vehicles and depot upgrades are major barriers to electric van uptake.

It said that sustained support through grants and the Depot Charging Scheme are essential, while the launch of GB Grid has the potential to accelerate public and depot charging rollout.

Across the wider LCV market, sales were up 4.8% year-on-year in September, with 49,704 units registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

September has been 2026’s strongest month for LCV sales so far, ahead of March, which is typically the market’s strongest month.

Large van sales were up 11.1% year-on-year to 36,302 units. Medium van sales were up by 2.2% to 7,304 units, while small van sales were up by 13.2% to 1,361 units.

ADVERTISEMENT

A series of large fleet orders drove a 221.3% increase in 4×4 sales, for a total of 2,079 registrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pickup sales were down 53.8% year-on-year to 2,658 units, driven by taxation changes for double-cab pickups.

Mike Hawes, chief executive at the SMMT, said: “September’s record electric van uptake shows manufacturers are delivering, with investment in new models and substantial discounts helping operators make the switch.

“Yet, even with high fuel prices, demand remains less than half the mandated level due to higher purchase costs, grid delays and a shortage of van-suitable charging.

“Government’s regulatory review must deliver a realistic trajectory, matched by the right support and infrastructure – giving manufacturers and operators the certainty to invest, renew their fleets and cut emissions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related