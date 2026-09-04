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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/electric-van-share-hits-record-16-3-in-august-smmt/

Electric vans took a record 16.3% share of the UK LCV market in August, although uptake remains significantly below the 2026 ZEV Mandate target, according to the latest SMMT figures.

Electric van registrations increased by 25.9% year-on-year to 2,395 units during the month.

However, the SMMT cautioned that August is traditionally a low-volume month, which can amplify percentage shifts.

Year-to-date electric van market share stands at 11.0%, less than half of the 24% ZEV mandate target for 2026, despite EVs accounting for more than two in three van models currently on sale.

Across the wider LCV market, registrations increased by 0.6% to 14,445 units in August, marking a fifth consecutive month of growth. Registrations for the first eight months of 2026 reached 201,671 units, up 4.0% year-on-year.

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Large van registrations increased by 5.2% to 10,943 units, while demand for 4x4s rose 165.6% to 510 units. Medium van registrations fell by 3.9% to 2,289 units and small vans declined by 15.1% to 299 units.

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Pickup registrations recorded the steepest fall, declining by 61.2% to 404 units and accounting for 2.8% of the market. It was the 11th consecutive month of decline following the reclassification of double cab pickups for Benefit in Kind purposes last year.

The SMMT said higher upfront costs, insufficient charging provision and wider operating pressures continue to constrain electric van demand, and welcomed the Government’s recently announced review of the ZEV mandate.