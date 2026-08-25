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Maintenance & Safety

Electrical fault-related breakdowns increasing, AA warns

Since 2020, Body Control Module related breakdowns have doubled, with 36,000 recorded in the past year alone.

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The AA has warned that breakdowns related to electrical faults are increasing, with Body Control Module (BCM) faults now being the fifth most common cause of a breakdown.

Since 2020, BCM-related breakdowns have doubled, with 36,000 recorded in the past year alone.

A BCM acts as a hub for many car systems, meaning a fault can affect seemingly unrelated components.

However, The AA said that BCM faults are often caused by driver error, faults with key chips, damage or mistakes made by garages.

Joe Morbin, mobile mechanic at The AA, said: “While it’s easy to blame the computer, there’s often some kind of human error or action that has contributed to the fault.

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“AA Mobile Mechanics are hand-picked for their technical expertise and problem-solving skills. Many have also joined us from our roadside patrol force, bringing with them years of experience diagnosing and repairing complex faults at customers’ homes.

“Electronic faults can be difficult for drivers to understand and we’re seeing more cases where a single control module affects several vehicle systems at once.

“One of the common causes is when someone tries to jump-start a car and attaches the power leads incorrectly. That will often kill a BCM stone dead.

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“It is the reason why at-home services like Fault Finder and our Mobile Mechanics are proving increasingly valuable.

“Whether it’s a warning light, a suspected electrical fault or preparing for the return to school, having your vehicle checked at home or work can help reduce unwanted disruption.

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“And where the problem is more complicated, the Mobile Mechanic and car owner can discuss the best options for getting the vehicle running again.”

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The most common reason for an AA callout over the past year was for a 12V battery fault, followed by tyres, engine and clutch faults, and alternator or starter motor faults.

Edmund King, president at The AA, said: “People are now used to the convenience of home shopping, food deliveries and even working from home, so The AA is now offering home servicing and a fault finder service on people’s driveways.

“We have adapted our service to what people want, to save them time and to ensure their vehicle is ready for any journey, short or long.

“Modern cars are increasingly reliant on electronics, so identifying a fault on the driveway is far better than discovering it when you need to get somewhere.”

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