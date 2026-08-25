ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/electrical-fault-related-breakdowns-increasing-aa-warns/

The AA has warned that breakdowns related to electrical faults are increasing, with Body Control Module (BCM) faults now being the fifth most common cause of a breakdown.

Since 2020, BCM-related breakdowns have doubled, with 36,000 recorded in the past year alone.

A BCM acts as a hub for many car systems, meaning a fault can affect seemingly unrelated components.

However, The AA said that BCM faults are often caused by driver error, faults with key chips, damage or mistakes made by garages.

Joe Morbin, mobile mechanic at The AA, said: “While it’s easy to blame the computer, there’s often some kind of human error or action that has contributed to the fault.

ADVERTISEMENT

“AA Mobile Mechanics are hand-picked for their technical expertise and problem-solving skills. Many have also joined us from our roadside patrol force, bringing with them years of experience diagnosing and repairing complex faults at customers’ homes.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

“Electronic faults can be difficult for drivers to understand and we’re seeing more cases where a single control module affects several vehicle systems at once.

“One of the common causes is when someone tries to jump-start a car and attaches the power leads incorrectly. That will often kill a BCM stone dead.