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Commercial Vehicles & LCVs

Employers should review how they communicate with drivers – Venson

59% of business drivers said they are travelling more for work than a year ago.

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Ahead of Brake’s Road Safety Week (15th to 21st November 2026), Venson Automotive Solutions is urging employers to review how they schedule journeys and communicate with employees who drive for work.

This year’s campaign, ‘Safe People on the Move’, highlights how the choices people make on the road can help protect everyone who uses it.

Brake’s figures showed that five people die on UK roads every day and nearly one in three road deaths involve someone driving for work.

59% of business drivers said they are travelling more for work than a year ago.

Venson research found that almost one in five (19%) feel more stressed and struggle to concentrate when worried about running late, while 28% said frustration in traffic leads them to bad driving behaviours such as harsh braking or tailgating.

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Fatigue and distraction are also a concern, with 15% of drivers admitting to ‘zoning out’ at the wheel, losing track of part of their journey.

Simon Staton, client management director at Venson Automotive Solutions, said: “State of mind is a critical element to drive safely.

“But instead of being calm, relaxed and alert many company car and van drivers are stressed and that can manifest itself in accidents.

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“Employers have a legal duty to manage on-the-road work activities so a robust duty of care policy should include practical support such as driver training and helping with journey planning.

“Most importantly drivers need to feel that they can focus on the job at hand, which is to get to their destination safely.”

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Venson said that employers can set realistic schedules, agree a plan for delays, cut distractions, make it easy to speak up and encourage drivers to learn from near misses to support these improvements.

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With the Department for Transport developing a National Work-Related Road Safety Charter and planning a pilot, which 57% of drivers surveyed by Venson support, the fleet management expert is encouraging employers to use Road Safety Week to review their Driving for Work policies.

By working together with drivers, HR, fleet teams and health and safety managers, the day-to-day pressures that distract drivers can be discussed and addressed.

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