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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/employers-should-review-how-they-communicate-with-drivers-venson/

Ahead of Brake’s Road Safety Week (15th to 21st November 2026), Venson Automotive Solutions is urging employers to review how they schedule journeys and communicate with employees who drive for work.

This year’s campaign, ‘Safe People on the Move’, highlights how the choices people make on the road can help protect everyone who uses it.

Brake’s figures showed that five people die on UK roads every day and nearly one in three road deaths involve someone driving for work.

59% of business drivers said they are travelling more for work than a year ago.

Venson research found that almost one in five (19%) feel more stressed and struggle to concentrate when worried about running late, while 28% said frustration in traffic leads them to bad driving behaviours such as harsh braking or tailgating.

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Fatigue and distraction are also a concern, with 15% of drivers admitting to ‘zoning out’ at the wheel, losing track of part of their journey.

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Simon Staton, client management director at Venson Automotive Solutions, said: “State of mind is a critical element to drive safely.

“But instead of being calm, relaxed and alert many company car and van drivers are stressed and that can manifest itself in accidents.