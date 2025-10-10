Engaging with drivers will help fleet decarbonisation, finds panel

Martin Edgecox said: “Engaging with drivers early really worked. Drivers felt ownership and started advising on what they feel is working.”

In a panel discussion at the Fleet and Mobility Live event on 7th October 2025, leaders in the fleet management space came together to discuss the progression points and barriers to fleet decarbonisation.

The panel consisted of Martin Edgecox, national fleet manager for National Highways, Andrew Teer, transport operations manager for Smith Brothers Stores, Lucy Stuart, head of fleet and logistics for Cadent, and Calum James, general manager for Farizon.

James highlighted the importance of working with all partners, including drivers, to get feedback on what works and what does not.

Edgecox added that at National Highways they created an EV working group, where they could share their experiences and what they feel could be improved.

He said: “Engaging with drivers early really worked. Drivers felt ownership and started advising on what they feel is working.”

Stuart added: “Getting that engagement with drivers and understanding what they need in their vehicles is very important.”

Teer explained that because the vehicles they use will need to be able to do at least 250 miles in a day without charging, it has been difficult to find an electric vehicle that suits its needs.

Teer said Smith Brothers Stores is about to do a trial with a Mercedes vehicle, and this will help it determine if the vehicles will be able to manage the work it needs them for.

Edgecox added that OEMs also benefit from trials as they get feedback on their vehicles and they can also test out what level of work the vehicles are able to handle.