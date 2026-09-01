ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/engineius-expands-into-bigger-office-space/

Vehicle movement business Engineius has moved into an office at Centre City, as the business grows.

Engineius previously operated from Alpha Tower and Somerset House.

Since launching in 2018, Engineius has operated from Birmingham city centre, a choice that supported the company’s environmental standards by allowing the vast majority of employees to commute by public transport or walk to work.

The office in Centre City, managed by Bruntwood, sits opposite New Street Station to make it accessible to its employees.

The move is intended to follow Engineius’ growth, and allows it to service its expanding portfolio of drivers and customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coupled with technology improvements, the business said it is investing in enhancing its service to continue its growth journey.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Phill Jones, CEO at Engineius, said: “Birmingham has been our home since day one, and is an important one for our team, helping to build a great culture with great connectivity and allowing the team to commute sustainably.

“These are exciting times for Engineius, and our new office at Centre City reflects our progress: A growing team working alongside a growing nationwide driver network, and a technology team that collectively strengthens the business as it scales.