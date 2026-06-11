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Engineius offers DataClear services to remove personal information from vehicles

Once data deletion is completed, a certificate will be generated, providing customers with an auditable record.

Milly Standing

11 June 2026

Technology & Telematics

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Engineuis DataClear

Vehicle movement company Engineius has released its DataClear service, offering to delete in-vehicle personal data for its customers.

Engineius DataClear, Powered by Privacy4Cars, will be available to its customers through its network of 600 drivers and transport agents.

Once data deletion is completed, a certificate will be generated, providing customers with an auditable record of compliance.

Personal data retained on vehicles can present a GDPR risk for fleets, lenders and insurers.

Research by Privacy4Cars found that personal data is regularly left in vehicles, which it said makes it the largest unreported potential for GDPR data breaches, affecting millions of UK drivers and passengers each year.

Phill Jones, CEO at Engineius, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Privacy4Cars to offer our customers this crucial service.

“Deleting a vehicle’s data during Engineius’ vehicle movement process ensures clients protect their business from the risk of exposing personal and customer data, and to comply with GDPR as required in the remarketing process.”

The UK National Association of Motor Auctions (NAMA) recently introduced a list of prerequisite requirements to obtain a ’NAMA Data Deletion and Privacy Protection Certification’ , including data deletion objectivity, auditability and reporting, operational workflows, and GDPR-aligned governance.

This standard was subsequently published by NAMA and, was welcomed by the Vehicle Remarketing Association (VRA). 

Privacy4Cars said it is the first and thus far the only commercially available solution to meet the standard.

In communications featured in Privacy4Cars’ April 2026 whitepaper, the ICO advised that automotive companies are Controllers under GDPR, which requires them to delete in-vehicle personal data with an objective, repeatable, auditable method before the vehicle changes hands.

With Engineius DataClear Powered by Privacy4Cars, Controllers can now appoint Engineius to delete the data on their behalf.

Andrea Amico, Privacy4Cars founder and CEO, said: “We’re proud to partner with such a forward-thinking player as Engineius.

“By adopting our patented privacy solution, Engineius is helping its customers extend their existing device management policies from laptops and smartphones to the vehicles in their fleets and raising the bar for the entire industry on safety, security, GDPR compliance, and ethical business practices.”

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