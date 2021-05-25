Reading Time: < 1 minute

Audi UK has appointed Claire English as Head of Fleet, replacing James Buxton who will be leaving the business.

She moves across from the equivalent position at VW Commercial Vehicles and will step into her new role from 12 July.

English joined the VW Group as a graduate in 2003 gaining an understanding of the fleet market as a Fleet Sales Executive in the Retail Network. Since then she has held roles across Product, Marketing Communications and Sales Ops/Fleet at Skoda, Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

She has spent time as an Area and Regional Fleet Sales Manager, Business Development Manager and as the National Contract Hire and Leasing Manager in Volkswagen.

English joined Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in June 2019 as Head of Fleet where she proved to be pivotal in introducing new ways of working in a remote selling landscape, as well as rolling out Fleet agency earlier this year. As a mark of her success, she leaves behind a record fleet order bank.