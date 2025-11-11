Enterprise and TransPennine Express partner on station car rental

Scarborough, Selby and Malton stations now have an designated parking space and a rental car, which can be hired through the Enterprise Car Club app.

Enterprise Car Club has partnered with TransPennine Express to offer pay-as-you-go car rental services from selected stations in North Yorkshire.

All cars used in the partnership are hybrids.

A 2024 study by Collaborative Mobility UK found that 55% of car club users use a train or tram at least once a week, compared to 9% of the wider population.

It also found that 50% of car club users would not have been able to get to their destination without a car.

Chris Jeffery, accessibility lead at TransPennine Express, said: “Having access to sustainable transport options is an important step to reduce carbon emissions and our journey towards a net zero transport network, so we’re excited to be working with Enterprise Car Club to provide this new service to our customers.

“It’s a great option for those who may want the freedom of having a car without the expense of owning a vehicle.”

Dan Gursel, commercial director for the UK at Enterprise Car Club, said: “Travelling by train and using a car club vehicle for the last leg of the journey makes so much sense for so many business and leisure trips.

“It means people only use the car when it makes sense to do so and can help businesses to reduce emissions if their employees take the train for more journeys.

“It brings more choice and convenience for travellers, especially if they don’t already own a car.”