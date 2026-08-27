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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/enterprise-flex-e-rent-adds-surecam-video-telematics-to-service-fleet/

Enterprise Flex-E-Rent has deployed a video telematics system from SureCam across its mobile service van fleet.

Video telematics, along with lone worker protection and route optimisation, have been deployed to improve operations.

Enterprise Flex-E-Rent deployed SureCam dashcams on its mobile service van fleet in 2022, with the goal of deterring tool theft and providing indisputable evidence for incident investigations.

The expansion of the partnership sees the company adopt SureCam’s full video-enabled telematics ecosystem, including artificial intelligence (AI) fleet management from Optimize, and lone worker protection from Peoplesafe.

These systems have been rolled out across the 100-van mobile service fleet, which support Flex-E-Rent customers with maintenance.

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James Walker, group service, maintenance and repair (SMR) manager at Enterprise Flex-E-Rent, said: “We are looking at how we can leverage more from technology as part of our ambitious fleet digitisation strategy.

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“Working closely with SureCam and its partners, we are using complementary tools, integrated with our internal systems, to create a connected fleet solution that improves safety and eliminates risk, while supporting a highly efficient and productive operation.

“The connected technology approach is benefitting our own fleet and providing return on investment but also enabling us to deliver powerful fleet management services to our customers.