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EV & Sustainability

Environmental impact and fuel costs driving fleet EV adoption, Arval finds

32% of fleets said that lowering environmental impact was a factor in their decision to electrify.

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The Arval Mobility Observatory Barometer has found that the top drivers of fleet electric vehicle (EV) adoption are goals to lower environmental impact, and reducing fuel costs.

32% of fleets said that lowering environmental impact was a factor in their decision to electrify, while 31% cited lower fuel costs as a motivator.

Both factors saw a slight uptick over the past year, with 31% citing environmental impact last year, and 29% naming lower fuel expenses.

Other factors in driving fleet EV adoption were improving the company’s image and fulfilling employee requests, which were both a factor for 30% of fleets.

These factors both saw increases since the 2025 Arval Mobility Observatory Barometer. Fulfilling employee requests was up most, from 20% in 2025, while improving the company’s image was up from 24%.

Fleets also named tax benefits (28%), driving in low emissions zones (24%) company corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy (20%) and total cost of ownership factors (17%).

All factors were cited by more fleets in 2026 than 2025, except for total cost of ownership which was static, suggesting improving EV sentiment among fleets.

John Peters, head of Arval Mobility Observatory in the UK, said: “Environmental impact was also the top response when this question was asked last year.

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“The key reason for electrification is obviously for transport to play its part in carbon dioxide emissions reduction and our results show fleets remain keenly mindful of that fact.

“It’s also notable that fuel costs are so prominent in the research. This has clearly become a much more urgent issue in recent months and fleets are increasingly aware of the day-to-day savings possible through EV) adoption compared to petrol and diesel.

“All of these, in one way or another, are reflective of growing awareness among fleets and their drivers of advantages provided by electrification.

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“These vehicles offer lower tax, can be used in a wider range of urban areas, and project a positive image of your organisation to customers.

“It’s especially interesting that there has been such a sharp rise in employee interest. There is quite a lot of both formal research and informal feedback that few drivers who switch to EVs would want to go back to petrol or diesel, and this is perhaps evidence that message is spreading.”

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