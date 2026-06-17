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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/environmental-impact-and-fuel-costs-driving-fleet-ev-adoption-arval-finds/

The Arval Mobility Observatory Barometer has found that the top drivers of fleet electric vehicle (EV) adoption are goals to lower environmental impact, and reducing fuel costs.

32% of fleets said that lowering environmental impact was a factor in their decision to electrify, while 31% cited lower fuel costs as a motivator.

Both factors saw a slight uptick over the past year, with 31% citing environmental impact last year, and 29% naming lower fuel expenses.

Other factors in driving fleet EV adoption were improving the company’s image and fulfilling employee requests, which were both a factor for 30% of fleets.

These factors both saw increases since the 2025 Arval Mobility Observatory Barometer. Fulfilling employee requests was up most, from 20% in 2025, while improving the company’s image was up from 24%.

Fleets also named tax benefits (28%), driving in low emissions zones (24%) company corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy (20%) and total cost of ownership factors (17%).

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All factors were cited by more fleets in 2026 than 2025, except for total cost of ownership which was static, suggesting improving EV sentiment among fleets.

John Peters, head of Arval Mobility Observatory in the UK, said: “Environmental impact was also the top response when this question was asked last year.