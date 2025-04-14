EO Charging appoints David Felton to lead infrastructure delivery for fleet customers

EO Charging has appointed David Felton as projects managing director to lead engineering, procurement and construction for its expanding fleet infrastructure business.

Felton, an experienced electrical engineer, brings senior leadership experience from organisations including Scottish Power, ALSTOM, Balfour Beatty and United Utilities. His appointment comes as EO scales up delivery of commercial charging infrastructure across the UK, USA and EMEA.

David Felton, projects managing director at EO Charging, said: “What led me to join EO was the enthusiasm and drive of the team. Their ambition to grow resonated with me. Coming from a transmission and distribution background, I see parallels with the rapid transition needed in the EV sector to meet net zero targets. EO is well-positioned to lead the way.”

Felton’s immediate focus is on building high-performance teams to support EO’s clients through the transition to electric fleets, with a particular emphasis on reliability, uptime and integration.

He added: “EO will set the standards in designing, building, operating, and controlling electrified fleets, ensuring our customers can operate with confidence and reliability.”