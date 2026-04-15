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epyx adds OEM vehicle health monitoring with 1link Connect

1link Connect allows fleets to access diagnostic trouble codes, low oil life, tyre pressure warnings and days and miles until servicing is required.

Dylan Robertson

15 April 2026

Technology & Telematics

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OEM vehicle health

epyx has launched 1link Connect, a vehicle health monitoring solution that uses OEM hardware, removing the need for additional equipment to be installed.

1link Connect allows fleets to access vehicle health information such as diagnostic trouble codes, low oil life, tyre pressure warnings and days and miles until servicing is required, using pre-installed OEM hardware.

It can communicate with BMW, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Tesla and Volvo models currently, with epyx reporting that more manufacturers will be added later in the year.

Optionally, fleets can add utilisation reporting, fuel fraud identification, vehicle health certificates and electric vehicle insights. The solution is powered by Motorq.

Tim Meadows, chief commercial officer at epyx, said: “Fleets have been aware for some time about the potential of connected vehicle data but it has not really been presented to the market in a format that has made sufficient operational or commercial sense for widespread adoption due to restrictions in terms of availability and cost.

“We believe that with 1link Connect, we have the first really viable product for vehicle operators, aggregating essential, real-time servicing, maintenance and repair (SMR) data from half a dozen leading manufacturers.

“This can be interfaced with our 1link Service Network industry standard platform, accessed as a standalone report, or viewed as a dashboard that provides an overview of fleet health.

“A range of other highly useful connected vehicle services is also available and the data can be structured to automate key processes – for example, a service warning could trigger a garage booking in 1link Service Network.

“The technology is offered on a flexible basis. You can access the exact information you need, when you need it, without the high installation costs typical of traditional hardware solutions.

“Also, because we are working with Motorq, we benefit from their existing, proven infrastructure and scale.”

Matt Naiman, chief revenue officer at Motorq, said: “Fleets have reached a point where most new vehicles already come with built-in connectivity, but turning that data into actionable insights has remained a challenge.

“1link Connect helps close that gap by making vehicle service and maintenance signals practical and scalable for fleet operations.

“We are pleased to support epyx with the connected vehicle data infrastructure powering this product.”

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