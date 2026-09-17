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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/epyx-expands-access-to-direct-diary-bookings-for-fleets/

epyx has announced that it will make online direct diary bookings available to fleets across more than 70% of its workshops by year-end.

Through integrations with seven workshop management systems, more than 70% of the 8,659 workshops using epyx 1link Service Network will be able to offer direct diary bookings.

Through epyx’s Driver Booking Module, users can select a preferred workshop, view available timeslots, and make a booking.

Bookings can be made 24/7 and do not rely on a workshop being open.

Workshops will be able to control which slots are opened up, allowing them to retain time for retail work or urgent jobs.

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The integration will be offered free-of-charge to workshops.

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Charlie Brooks, vice president of strategy, growth and data at epyx, said: “Real time diary integration has been something of a holy grail for fleet operators and their workshop suppliers, with the potential to create huge advantages in terms of booking efficiency.

“Over the last year or so, we have been pioneering the expertise needed to make it possible at scale.