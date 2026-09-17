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Maintenance & Safety

epyx expands access to direct diary bookings for fleets

Integrations with seven workshop management systems will allow 70% of the workshops using epyx 1link Service Network to offer direct diary bookings.

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epyx has announced that it will make online direct diary bookings available to fleets across more than 70% of its workshops by year-end.

Through integrations with seven workshop management systems, more than 70% of the 8,659 workshops using epyx 1link Service Network will be able to offer direct diary bookings.

Through epyx’s Driver Booking Module, users can select a preferred workshop, view available timeslots, and make a booking.

Bookings can be made 24/7 and do not rely on a workshop being open.

Workshops will be able to control which slots are opened up, allowing them to retain time for retail work or urgent jobs.

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The integration will be offered free-of-charge to workshops.

Charlie Brooks, vice president of strategy, growth and data at epyx, said: “Real time diary integration has been something of a holy grail for fleet operators and their workshop suppliers, with the potential to create huge advantages in terms of booking efficiency.

“Over the last year or so, we have been pioneering the expertise needed to make it possible at scale.

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“Instead of company car and van drivers or service booking teams sending a proposed time and date to a workshop online and receiving a manual reply from a user of the WMS, they can now go directly into the workshop diary, view availability for any individual garage and instantly reserve a slot.

“This removes the need for the traditional request-and-response booking process, enabling bookings to be made directly where live diary access is available.

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“There are substantial benefits for everyone involved, with fleet booking turndown rates for some existing workshop users being reduced to almost zero.

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“This is a definite efficiency gain for busy drivers who spend their days on the road and don’t have the time to be dealing with an ongoing dialogue whenever they need their car or van to enter a workshop.

“We expect to be in a position soon where the majority of the 1.4 million 1link bookings made annually occur directly through this technology.”

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