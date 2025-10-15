epyx launches training course for 1link fleet SMR garages

1link Certification guides garages on setting up 1link systems, managing bookings from fleets, creating job sheets and managing downtime.

epyx has launched 1link Certification, a training course for fleet service, maintenance and repair (SMR) garages using the 1link Service Network.

1link Certification guides garages on setting up 1link systems, managing bookings from fleets, creating job sheets, managing downtime and optimising usage of the system.

4.9 million fleet vehicles are maintained through the 1link Service Network, across more than 8,200 garages.

Rob Gargett (pictured), vice president of customer operations at epyx said: “1link Service Network is very easy to use and historically, garages have adopted it under the guidance of our onboarding and support teams.

“Most are up and running within hours.

“However, in recent years, we have seen an increased demand for a more formalised style of training that enables garages to ensure their staff are not just equipped to use the platform competently but that its full potential is maximised.

“The 1link Certification has been created to meet that need.

“It’s designed to enable garage staff to use our processes highly effectively but also helps them deliver the best possible service for fleet operators and employ the technology to attract new customers.

“Our garage user base is huge, so there is massive potential for this kind of course.

“It is delivered online and can be worked through as and when users have time, with 12 months to complete the modules and receive the 1link Certification.

“It’s convenient and cost-effective for workshop and booking staff and there is already considerable interest from both existing and new users.

“We’re confident it will be really effective for the 1link community.”