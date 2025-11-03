ESB Energy opens ultra-rapid EV charging hub in Birmingham

The hub has six charge points, powered by three 200kW chargers, which are capable of adding 135 miles of charge within as little as 10 minutes.

ESB Energy has opened a six-bay ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Springhill, near Birmingham city centre.

Contactless payments are accepted, allowing drivers to pay for charging without needing to download an app.

The site is powered entirely by renewable energy.

Francis O’Donnell, ESB energy manager at ESB, said: “At ESB Energy, we are dedicated to driving the adoption of EVs by providing charging solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.

“The introduction of our new ultra rapid charging hub is a testament to our ongoing efforts to lead the way in transforming Birmingham’s EV charging network.”

ESB Energy operates more than 400 public charge points, primarily in Birmingham, Coventry and London.

Arez Sarhad (pictured, right), the site’s owner, said: “As a local business owner, I know the important role we play in making sustainable choices accessible for everyone and providing customers with a great experience across all aspects of our site’s facilities.

“We are delighted to partner with ESB Energy to provide EV drivers with this new ultra rapid charging hub.”