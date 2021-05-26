Reading Time: 2 minutes

WHAT are you looking for in an estate? Space, practicality, flexibility, looks, performance and price.

If all of the above, then you probably need to look no furrher than the Škoda Superb estate.

It certainly has space in spades offering a cavernous 1,950 litres with the rear seats folded. That’s a lot of golf bags – you could probably get a sofa in there as well.

As well as load capacity Škoda’s flagship model showcases the brand’s most advanced technologies to make it one of the finest value cars in its sector.

For SMEs, Škoda ’s SE Technology trim has been exclusively designed with businesses in mind, and offers even more value to customers. SMEs have a range of engines available in the SE Technology trim: the 1.5 TSI 150PS petrol engine (manual and DSG), the Superb iV 1.4 TSI 281PS DSG and the 2.0-litre diesel engine with power outputs ranging from 122PS to 150PS.

But it’s not just cargo space, the Superb Estate has awesome rear leg room and rear seat comforts – including centre arm rest. Back seat passengers get their own ventilation, USB ports and refined seating on quality leather.

The climate control system is outstanding – a first class feeling of fresh air makes the cabin comfortable while the media system and android connection work seamlessly – so no difficulties in working out the tech.

You can connect your phone and access Google maps via Android Auto via the Apps setting.

Voice control is a simple and efficient aid in driving communications while predictive cruise control is fabulous – easy cruising without the fear of sudden stops – matching the traffic flows.

Safety warnings and automatic emergency braking work – avoiding an incident at walking speed on a roundabout!

Engine wise, the 1.6-litre diesel is responsive when it needs to be – and the automatic transmission is well geared and pulls easily and smoothly.

Whilst being frugal and low revving on the motorway, the car is responsive and nippy in town. There are various driving styles available from the automatic gearbox – eco to sport…or customised to your own choice

Around town the car is easily managed – and parking sensors make for an easy life at the supermarket. Driving the Škoda is relaxing with little road noise and great automatic gearbox. The driving position is extremely comfortable, thanks to the various electric seat settings.

For work, leisure, family life the Škoda is esthetically pleasing, and a great performer. Definitely an ideal SME or Company Car Drivers car.

So, who will this car suit?

The company car driver – refined and economical long distance driving is standard fare for the Škoda with refuelling every 650 miles!

The family driver – loads of room in the boot – plenty of leg room in the back seats and no fighting over the multiple phone charging points

The holiday maker – cases galore in the enormous boot and a refined cabin to relax into during the journey.

The SME – low running costs, low tax, and a dependable work tool – stylish and comfortable and great to drive.

Oh, and the price? The Škoda Superb Estate starts at just £25,255.

