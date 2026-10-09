Euro 7 could force fleets to choose between compliance and EV transition, warns Dawsongroup

“Euro 7 isn’t just a tailpipe issue. It touches vehicle durability, monitoring systems and how manufacturers price new models, and all of that eventually lands on the operator’s balance sheet.”
New LCV registrations fell by 10.3% in 2025 to 315,422 units, the lowest annual total since 2022, according to the Soiciety of Motor Manufacturrs and Traders (SMMT).
Fleet renewal contracted in every month bar December, reflecting weak business confidence and a difficult economic backdrop.
Against that backdrop, operators now face a regulatory deadline that will affect model availability and pricing for years to come, Dawsongroup said.
Ridley warned the knock-on effects could go further than what fleets pay for new vehicles, with some manufacturers likely to delay bringing new models to market altogether, as the cost of engineering certain vehicles to meet Euro 7 proves too high relative to expected sales volumes.
He added: “Where a model doesn’t sell in the numbers needed to justify the compliance investment, the manufacturer’s easiest option is to hold it back or drop it from the range.
“Fleets planning replacement cycles around specific models need to build that risk into their thinking now, rather than assuming the vehicle they want will still be available when their current contract ends.
“When registrations are already down and businesses are holding off on fleet decisions, adding new compliance costs to newly launched models risks pushing that hesitation even further.
“Operators need clarity now on what Euro 7 will mean for the vehicles they’re planning to order in 2027 and beyond.”
UK drivers lost an average of 59 hours to congestion in 2025, costing £822 per driver and £11bn nationally, according to data from Inrix.
For van-based businesses making multiple stops a day, that lost time compounds the financial case for reviewing fleet strategy altogether, rather than treating Euro 7 as an isolated compliance exercise, Dawsongroup vans said.
Ridley added: “Congestion, emissions rules and city access restrictions are all pointing businesses in the same direction.
“The vans that avoid the sharpest edges of Euro 7 tend to be the same vans that also sidestep clean air zone charges and lower running costs.
“Fleet decisions can’t be made in silos anymore.”
Under Euro 7, electric and plug-in hybrid vans will also need to meet new battery durability requirements, with manufacturers required to demonstrate that batteries retain a minimum level of capacity over a defined mileage and time period.
This matters to fleets because battery degradation directly affects daily range, resale value and total cost of ownership, according to Dawsongroup vans.
It added that a van that loses charge capacity faster than expected can fall short on longer routes and be worth considerably less when the contract ends.
Ridley said: “Battery durability rules give operators more confidence in what they’re actually buying or hiring.
“For a business signing a multi-year agreement, knowing the battery is required to hold its performance for a set period removes a lot of the guesswork that’s put people off electric vans until now.”
Dawsongroup vans has seen a marked rise in operators approaching electric adoption through rental rather than ownership, according to Ridley, who said the model removes several of the barriers that have historically slowed uptake.
He added: “Buying an electric van outright means committing to today’s technology, today’s grant levels and today’s residual value assumptions, all at once.
“Rental separates those decisions. An operator can trial electric vans on their toughest routes, swap models as newer, more efficient versions come to market, and avoid being left with a depreciating asset if their operational needs change.”
He said that fixed term agreements also shift the maintenance and compliance burden away from the operator at a point when regulatory requirements are becoming more technical.
Ridley added: “Battery durability monitoring, on-board emissions systems, tamper protection, these all sit with us rather than the business hiring the van.
“For operators without an in-house fleet team, that’s often the deciding factor.”
He said the flexibility is proving particularly valuable for businesses that operate mixed fleets and are not yet ready to electrify entirely.
Ridley added: “Nobody needs to switch their whole fleet overnight.
“We’re seeing operators run electric vans alongside diesel on a phased basis, using rental to test what works before making any long-term commitment either way.”
“With the Euro 7 deadline now 17 months away, the operators who start planning now, rather than waiting for final confirmation of the UK’s approach, will be best placed to manage the transition on their own terms.”