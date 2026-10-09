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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/euro-7-could-force-fleets-to-choose-between-compliance-and-ev-transition-warns-dawsongroup/

The Government is currently consulting on bringing Euro 7 rules into play in the UK market, which could leave UK fleet operators facing a sharp choice between compliance and an accelerated switch to electric vans, according to Dawsongroup vans.

The EU emissions rules are due to take effect from November 2026.

Simon Ridley, managing director at Dawsongroup vans, said the timing could not be more difficult for a sector already under pressure.

Euro 7 will apply to newly launched light commercial vehicle (LCV) models from 29th November 2026, with heavy goods vehicles following from May 2028.

The standard regulates particulates from brake and tyre wear alongside exhaust emissions and extends the period vehicles must remain compliant to ten years or 200,000 kilometres, double the current requirement.

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New vehicles will also need to be fitted with on-board monitoring systems capable of tracking exhaust emissions in real time throughout the vehicle’s life, flagging to drivers and fleet managers when repairs to emissions control equipment are needed.

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For fleets, this shifts emissions compliance from a one-off approval at purchase to an ongoing responsibility, with alerts that will need to be acted on promptly to avoid vehicles falling out of compliance mid-contract, according to Dawsongroup vans.

Ridley said: “Fleet operators are being asked to absorb another layer of complexity at exactly the point when van registrations are falling and business confidence is weak.