Europcar adds Polestar 2 to UK rental fleet

The Polestar 2 features a range of up to 344 miles and can charge from 10% to 80% in 26 minutes.

Dylan Robertson

5 August 2025

Europcar Polestar 2

Europcar Mobility Group UK has added the Polestar 2 Long range Single motor electric vehicle (EV) to its rental fleet.

The Polestar 2 features a range of up to 344 miles and can charge from 10% to 80% in 26 minutes.

Europcar has had the larger Polestar 4 in its UK fleet since earlier in the year.

EVs rented from Europcar are provided with a minimum of 80% charge and can be returned with 20%

Tom Middleditch, head of electric mobility at Europcar, said: “Following the enthusiastic reception to the Polestar 4 earlier this year, we are thrilled to further enhance our electric fleet with the addition of the Polestar 2.

“This vehicle perfectly embodies our goal of making electric driving accessible and appealing to a broader audience.

“Its combination of range, performance, and distinctive design makes it an ideal vehicle for customers to experience the benefits of electric motoring in real-world conditions, whether for a short trip or a longer rental.

“Polestar’s dedication to electric performance aligns perfectly with Europcar’s vision for a sustainable future of mobility.

“We are continuously expanding our portfolio of low and zero tailpipe emission vehicles.

“With a comprehensive selection of vehicles, from compact models to luxury SUVs, we can cater for every journey requirement and the Polestar 2 complements the fleet perfectly, with its unique blend of performance and practicality.”

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
