Europcar adds Vauxhall Mokka EV to delivery and collection fleet

Last year, Europcar delivery and collection drivers travelled 1.09 million miles by EV, and 28,000 miles by electric bike.

Dylan Robertson

28 July 2025

Europcar has added the Vauxhall Mokka electric vehicle (EV) to its fleet of runner vehicles, as part of its delivery and collection service.

The delivery and collection service enables customers to receive and return rental vehicles without needing to visit a branch.

Tom Middleditch, head of electric mobility at Europcar Mobility Group UK, said: “At Europcar we are taking a holistic approach to reducing the environmental impact of mobility.

“As well as increasing the number of low and zero tailpipe emissions vehicles on our rental and company car fleets and installing EV charging points at our stations, we are cutting carbon from our day-to-day operations.

“Electric vehicles for our Delivery & Collection service play an important role, and the Vauxhall Mokka EV is a great addition to the ‘runner’ fleet.”

Last year, Europcar delivery and collection drivers travelled 1.09 million miles by EV, and 28,000 miles by electric bike, saving 80,500kg of carbon emissions, compared to if these journeys were completed in internal combustion (ICE) cars.

Middleditch said: “Transport accounts for such a significant proportion of carbon emissions, that it is vital everyone in the industry makes meaningful changes as soon as possible.

“And increasing the number of dedicated electric vehicles on our Delivery & Collection fleet, with the addition of the Vauxhall Mokka EVs, is an important step in meeting our environmental goals.”

