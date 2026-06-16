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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/europcar-adds-volkswagen-id-4-to-rental-fleet/

Europcar has added the Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle (EV) to its rental fleet, with a mix of 52kWh battery and 77kWh battery models.

The ID.4 offers either 222 or 351 miles of range.

Europcar said it provides fleet managers with a strong option for commitment-free, sustainable mobility, enabling compliance with Scope 3 emissions requirements.

It has been added to the Europcar Flex Model Choice fleet, allowing businesses to access both the flexibility of rental and the model certainty of leasing.

Cars on the Flex Model Choice fleet can be rented for between three and 12 months at a fixed monthly rate.

Europcar said the addition of the ID.4 provides inexperienced EV drivers with a commitment-free way to try electric driving.

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Tom Middleditch, sustainability spokesperson at Europcar Mobility Group UK, said: “We are delighted to add the ever-popular ID.4 to our electric fleet, including Flex Model Choice, which enables businesses and their drivers to select the exact make and model they require

“Offering a comfortable interior, cutting-edge tech and an impressive range, it is a great choice for a family holiday or a business trip.