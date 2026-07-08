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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/europcar-expands-premium-fleet-with-bmw-deal/

Europcar has partnered with BMW to expand its premium fleet, adding selected models to the Flex Model Choice fleet aimed at business drivers.

1 Series, 3 Series, 5 Series, i4 and iX models have been added, with the latter two being electric vehicles (EVs).

Flex Model Choice offers EV and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models to employers for between three and 12 months at a fixed monthly rate, enabling more accurate vehicle allocations and benefit-in-kind (BiK) forecasting.

Europcar said it has added some of the most popular vehicles in the BMW range.

Adam McGhee, head of fleet procurement at Europcar Mobility Group UK, said: “We are committed to providing drivers with access to as wide a range of vehicles as possible, so there is something for everyone and for every journey.

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“BMW is a brand that delivers a premium experience across every model, from hatchbacks and saloons to SUVs, appealing to both business drivers and families or individuals renting for leisure.

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“Adding to the wide range of hybrid and fully electric vehicles on the Europcar fleet, these new BMWs will also help even more drivers experience zero and low emissions driving.”