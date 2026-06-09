Europcar joins AFP as Fleet Support Provider

Lauren Vincent said: “The AFP carries out valuable work representing the interests of the fleet sector, which is particularly important as the UK moves closer to its net zero targets.”

Europcar Mobility Group UK has joined the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) as a ‘Fleet Support Provider’.

Lauren Vincent, corporate sales director at Europcar, explained that the fleet sector’s role in the UK economy is becoming critical, and the AFP plays a key part in ensuring Government and wider business and industry understand its contribution.

She added: “The AFP carries out valuable work representing the interests of the fleet sector, which is particularly important as the UK moves closer to its net zero targets.

“With our own clear focus on efficient mobility and electrification we look forward to making a positive contribution to the Association’s work.”

With more than 1,000 individual and company members, the not-for-profit AFP supports, educates and trains the corporate fleet industry, promoting networking, collaboration and the sharing of best practices.

It also represents the collective voice of national fleet operators, to take key issues to Government and industry.

Key priorities currently include decarbonisation, cost control, fleet safety, mobility as a service and autonomous vehicles.

The professional association is also supporting its members as they navigate the use of technologies, including AI, as well as the growing supply chain and OEM landscape.

Europcar aims to bring its experience across each of these areas as well as contribute to networking events and member conferences.

It will also get involved in the Decarbonisation, Mega Fleets, Risk and Compliance, Mobility and Fleet Management, and Diversity and Leadership AFP committees run by their board members.