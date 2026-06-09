  
BV Masthead.png

FEATURING

BM Original
Subscribe
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram
BV Masthead.png
Subscribe

Europcar joins AFP as Fleet Support Provider

Lauren Vincent said: “The AFP carries out valuable work representing the interests of the fleet sector, which is particularly important as the UK moves closer to its net zero targets.”

Milly Standing

9 June 2026

Company Car Trends

SHARE

Europcar AFP

Europcar Mobility Group UK has joined the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) as a ‘Fleet Support Provider’.

Lauren Vincent, corporate sales director at Europcar, explained that the fleet sector’s role in the UK economy is becoming critical, and the AFP plays a key part in ensuring Government and wider business and industry understand its contribution.

She added: “The AFP carries out valuable work representing the interests of the fleet sector, which is particularly important as the UK moves closer to its net zero targets.

“With our own clear focus on efficient mobility and electrification we look forward to making a positive contribution to the Association’s work.”

With more than 1,000 individual and company members, the not-for-profit AFP supports, educates and trains the corporate fleet industry, promoting networking, collaboration and the sharing of best practices.

It also represents the collective voice of national fleet operators, to take key issues to Government and industry.

Key priorities currently include decarbonisation, cost control, fleet safety, mobility as a service and autonomous vehicles.

The professional association is also supporting its members as they navigate the use of technologies, including AI, as well as the growing supply chain and OEM landscape.

Europcar aims to bring its experience across each of these areas as well as contribute to networking events and member conferences.

It will also get involved in the Decarbonisation, Mega Fleets, Risk and Compliance, Mobility and Fleet Management, and Diversity and Leadership AFP committees run by their board members.

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

master-1
Vans

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS Vans

BUSINESS MOTORING

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here to receive Business Vans newsletters

CLICK HERE