Europcar joins The Procurement Partnership framework

Europcar offers delivery and collection, and 14% of its car fleet is now fully electric or PHEV.

Dylan Robertson

30 October 2025

Europcar Procurement Partnership

Europcar has joined The Procurement Partnership framework, providing flexible vehicle solutions to public sector organisations.

The Procurement Partnership provides National fleet Framework Agreements to its members, with a range of flexible and cost-effective solutions including purchase, daily rental and contract hire.

Europcar said that its focus on low and zero tailpipe emissions vehicles align with public sector sustainability goals, while it can provide the flexibility of rental without long-term financial commitments.

Europcar offers delivery and collection, and 14% of its car fleet is now fully electric or plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

Tom Middleditch, sustainability spokesperson at Europcar Mobility Group UK, said: “Transport accounts for such a significant proportion of carbon emissions that it is vital everyone in the industry makes meaningful changes as soon as possible.

“At Europcar we are fully committed to helping fleets reduce their environmental impact by enabling them to access a range of low and zero tailpipe emission car and van options.

“And for the public sector in particular we understand the imperative to reduce emissions as quickly as possible.

“We are already working with a number of public bodies, providing flexible mobility solutions.

“We therefore felt the time was right to join The Procurement Partnership to ensure these organisations can access our services as easily as possible.”

Earlier in 2025, Europcar introduced price parity on electric car and van rental rates for business account customers, removing the historical price premium for electric vehicle (EV) rental.

Europcar’s EVs are charged to at least 80% at the start of every rental and only need to be returned with 20% remaining.

