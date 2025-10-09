  
Europcar launches free tool to ease first-time EV rentals

The tool provides step-by step charging guidance, tips on getting the most range as well as links to breakdown support and other queries.

Dylan Robertson

9 October 2025

Europcar EV Assist

Europcar has launched EV Assist, a free smartphone tool intended to ease the transition for first-time electric vehicle (EV) renters.

The tool provides step-by step charging guidance, tips on getting the most range as well as links to breakdown support and other queries.

Renters can access EV Assist through scanning a QR code on the car’s key fob.

Europcar research found that 44% of UK drivers were put off renting EVs due to concerns over charging. A further 20% said they do not know enough about how EVs work.

Sarah Clarke, senior consumer marketing manager at Europcar Mobility Group UK, said: “EV Assist goes to the heart of the fear, uncertainty and doubt that many motorists experience the first time they rent electric.

“With many EV renters opting for the drivetrain for the first time, we wanted to take the support we provide one step further.

“Electric mobility isn’t just about the vehicles – it’s about removing every barrier to adoption.

“EV Assist demonstrates our leadership by anticipating what support customers need and delivering solutions that make electric driving accessible and enjoyable for everyone.” 

Europcar will also connect renters to Octopus Electroverse through EV Assist, providing real-time information on charger availability, costs and speeds.

