TO MEET a need for greater flexibility Europcar Mobility Group is offering three alternatives to fixed-term leasing or ownership, through the convenience of a monthly subscription.

Starting with a 1-month rental period, any company can then modulate its subscription according to its needs, with no commitment, no upfront payment and no exit fees, with highly flexible terms and conditions. A customer can, for example, start a monthly rental and then change their mind: they only be billed for effective rental days.

These offers are also based on a wide choice of vehicles and a variety of mileage options. Maintenance, insurance and tyres are included in the price and the monthly price is fixed, enabling companies to control their costs with no surprises.

Pushing innovation even further, Europcar has included a “disruptive” product in this range of offers: DuoFlex which allows a mix of different vehicles within the same subscription formula, by offering access to another vehicle for two periods of two days every month.

For example: driving an electric vehicle for daily moves and being able to switch to a car with an internal combustion engine for longer trips or having a van for workdays and a car during weekends. DuoFlex users can even combine different categories of company vehicles (A, B, C, etc.) within the same subscription which will be particularly appealing for fleet managers who want to optimise their company’s car policy or to introduce the use of electric vehicles in their organisation’s mobility practices.

José Blanco, Group Sales Director, Europcar Mobility Group said: “With these new offers, we clearly want to provide even better support to businesses – from independent professionals and small companies to large groups – and to be at the forefront of the ‘mobility revolution’ for our B2B customers.

“Instead of a fixed-term lease, our new offers give businesses the opportunity to pick-up cars or vans when they need them, for as long as they want, in a fully flexible manner. And thanks to this, businesses have optimal control over their costs and can adapt quickly to new situations, increasing or downsizing their fleet based on their activity level”.

