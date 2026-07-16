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Europcar Mobility Group UK appoints Gavin Morgan as commercial director

Europcar Mobility Group UK has appointed Gavin Morgan as commercial director, replacing Paul McNeice, who has returned to Europcar Ireland.

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Gavin Morgan
Gavin Morgan
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Europcar Mobility Group UK has appointed Gavin Morgan as commercial director.

Morgan joins the UK business from Europcar Ireland, where he was head of corporate sales.

He replaces Paul McNeice, who has returned to Europcar Ireland as head of country.

Morgan has worked in the Europcar business in Ireland for more than 7 years and led its corporate sales team, which achieved record revenue and customer retention over a number of years.

Before joining Europcar Ireland, he ran his own business for 10 years and previously worked in motor sector sales roles for premium brands.

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Gavin Morgan, commercial director at Europcar Mobility Group UK, said: “Having worked in the Europcar business in Ireland for over 7 years, I am tremendously excited to join the UK team.

“Businesses across the country are facing numerous challenges, from cost pressures to the net zero transition and Europcar is in a strong position to offer innovative and flexible solutions to help navigate these hurdles.

“My focus is on ensuring our customers – existing and new – understand the strategic support we can provide for their mobility needs.”

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Christian Øien, managing director at Europcar Mobility Group UK and Ireland, said Morgan’s experience would support the company’s commercial growth plans.

Øien said: “Gavin’s entrepreneurial experience, combined with his knowledge of the Europcar business and the mobility needs of commercial organisations makes him the ideal leader for our Commercial teams as we focus on new growth and new market opportunities.

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“Our goal is to deliver fit-for-purpose solutions in the fast-changing mobility landscape, whether that’s flexible rental that avoids the need for businesses to make long-term financial commitments to leasing or purchase, or support for the transition to zero tailpipe emissions.

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“Working with our established New Business and Account Management teams, I am confident that Gavin will be instrumental in helping our customers see the valuable role we can play as their go-to mobility partner.”

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