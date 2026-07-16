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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/europcar-mobility-group-uk-appoints-gavin-morgan-as-commercial-director/

Europcar Mobility Group UK has appointed Gavin Morgan as commercial director.

Morgan joins the UK business from Europcar Ireland, where he was head of corporate sales.

He replaces Paul McNeice, who has returned to Europcar Ireland as head of country.

Morgan has worked in the Europcar business in Ireland for more than 7 years and led its corporate sales team, which achieved record revenue and customer retention over a number of years.

Before joining Europcar Ireland, he ran his own business for 10 years and previously worked in motor sector sales roles for premium brands.

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Gavin Morgan, commercial director at Europcar Mobility Group UK, said: “Having worked in the Europcar business in Ireland for over 7 years, I am tremendously excited to join the UK team.

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“Businesses across the country are facing numerous challenges, from cost pressures to the net zero transition and Europcar is in a strong position to offer innovative and flexible solutions to help navigate these hurdles.

“My focus is on ensuring our customers – existing and new – understand the strategic support we can provide for their mobility needs.”